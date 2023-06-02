Xbox Game Pass Users Praise FPS as "One of the Most Fun Games"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are praising a FPS that has actually been on Game Pass for a while, but only this week did subscribers start praising it in a major way. The game in question is called Prodeus, and according to some Reddit users on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, it's one of the best first-person shooters on the subscription service.

"If you're a fan of DOOM, do yourself a huge favor and play Prodeus if you haven't already. Genuinely one of the most fun games I've played," reads the Reddit post. "Proper good game to just turn your brain off and shoot the hell out of anything that moves," adds a comment to the original post.

Developed by Bounding Box Software Inc. and published by Humble Games, "Prodeus is a self-described"first-person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology." In other words, it's an old-school shooter that pays homage to games like DOOM. If you like games from this era, you'll likely enjoy Prodeus, which boasts a Metacritic score of 81.

"Prodeus is a first-person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology. Experience the quality you'd expect from a modern AAA game, designed with retro aesthetics and gameplay that invoke the tech-imposed limits of older hardware," reads an official pitch for the game. "The game features a hand-crafted campaign from industry FPS veterans, co-op and competitive multiplayer play drawing on classic modes, a fully integrated level editor, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play. Get ready to paint the walls red. This is the Boomer Shooter you've been waiting for."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here.