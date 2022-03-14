Embracer Group Completes Purchase of Dark Horse Media

Embracer Group has completed its acquisition of Dark Horse Media. The European video game company has officially made Dark Horse its 10th operating group, alongside publishers such as THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, and Saber Interactive. Embracer’s purchase is meant to enhance its transmedia capabilities, leading to new projects based on Dark Horse properties. As noted at the end of last year, Dark Horse founder and CEO Mike Richardson will remain with the company, following the purchase. In a press release, Richardson spoke highly about the agreement, and about the possibilities it will present to Dark Horse Media in the future.

“This is an exciting new step for our company and promises a greatfuture for our employees, the creators we work with, and our manybusiness partners. I am very impressed with Embracer CEO and founder,Lars Wingefors, and the business he has built. The Embracer Group is anamazing collection of companies and the synergies with Dark Horse seemendless. The Embracer ethos is very much aligned with our own, and Icouldn’t be any happier about becoming part of their team,” saidRichardson.

Dark Horse Media has the rights to more than 300 intellectual properties, including Hellboy, The Mask, and The Umbrella Academy. For Embracer Group, these properties are appealing as potential video games, and the purchase will likely see some of the company’s development teams given the opportunity to adapt them. The purchase could lead to adaptations in other media as well, such as streaming and film. At this time, Dark Horse notes that it has more than 40 projects currently in development from Netflix, Amazon, Sony, Universal, Warner Media, Syfy, and MGM.

As of this writing, financial details about the deal have not been disclosed. Embracer Group is located in Sweden, though its operating groups are located around the world. Dark Horse Media is headquartered in Milwaukie, Oregon. In addition to Richardson, the rest of Dark Horse’s existing management will remain with the company.

