TimeSplitters 4 Possibly Teased

TimeSplitters fans have been waiting a very long time for new information about the series, and it seems that THQ Nordic and Deep Silver might have something to reveal soon. On Twitter, a fan tagged the two companies, asking for new information. THQ Nordic backed up the question, but the result was a stock answer from Deep Silver. THQ Nordic pressed further with a classic Lloyd Christmas line from Dumb and Dumber: "so you're telling me there's a chance." As the owner of the franchise, THQ Nordic is likely well aware of the status of the next TimeSplitters game, and probably wouldn't post like this if there was nothing new to report.

Part of the exchange between THQ Nordic and Deep Silver can be found embedded below.

We have no news to share right now. — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) April 8, 2021

Obviously, this isn't the update fans have been looking for, but THQ Nordic's persistence in this exchange seems pretty promising. Obviously, the publisher is planning something for the series, or it wouldn't have purchased the rights back in 2018. Late last year, the company seemingly teased a TimeSplitters 2 remake with a strange easter egg in SpellForce 3: Fallen God. Unfortunately, the publisher later came forward to reveal that it was all meant in fun, and it had nothing to announce for the series at that point. Despite this, a TimeSplitters 2 remake would probably be the most logical move for THQ Nordic and Deep Silver to gauge interest in a wholly new series entry.

Of course, fans would be happier to see an entirely new game announced, such as TimeSplitters 4. Right now, it's hard to say what the future might hold for the FPS series. Koch Media (Deep Silver's parent company) is set to appear at the digital E3 2021 event set to take place June 12th through June 15th. The show would be the perfect place for a new TimeSplitters game to be officially announced. It's been more than 15 years since the release of TimeSplitters: Future Perfect. Hopefully fans will finally have something new to look forward to soon!

