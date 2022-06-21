Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets a Steam Release Date

Tiny's Tina's Wonderlands launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive on the PC platform, but that exclusivity will be a short-lived one. Gearbox and 2K announced this week that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will release on Steam at 10 a.m. PDT on June 23rd which means that the exclusivity on the Epic Games Store will end up lasting just around three months, a far different timeframe from when games would be exclusive on that platform for either six months or a year.

This Steam release date coincides with the launch date for the game's next DLC called Molten Mirrors. It's the third DLC the game's gotten since launch and tasks players with completing another dungeon filled with loot and a unique boss. The DLC is included in the season pass, too, if players want to pick up that option when the game launches.

When the game does make its Steam debut, 2K said Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will release at a "special Steam launch price," but it wasn't said in the announcement what that price would be. The Steam page for the game currently only has a wishlist option and does not mention pricing at this time. This launch bonus will also come with the Golden Hero Armor Pack which was previously available as a pre-order item on other platforms. The only two prices mentioned in the announcement were the ones for the Standard Edition which will go for $59.99 normally and the Chaotic Great Edition which goes for $79.99 and comes with the season pass.

Ready for a surprise...? ♥♥♥#TinyTinasWonderlands is coming to Steam on June 23! ✨https://t.co/1dbbY7yVzP pic.twitter.com/v6LRwyUmcW — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) June 21, 2022

As we mentioned previously, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is up to DLC No. 3 at this point. Molten Mirrors, the next one coming, was described as the following:

"In Molten Mirrors, players will battle Fyodor the Soul Warden, who lords over his horde of lost souls deep within his mountain stronghold," Gearbox and 2K said about the new DLC. "In order to break their chains, players need to defeat Fyodor's murderous mechanized defenses, including terror-powered turrets, blazing furnaces, and bone-crushing hammers, all while looting for new weapons, gear, and cosmetic items."

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and its new DLC come to Steam on June 23rd.