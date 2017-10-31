‘Bloodborne’ Is Getting Its Own Comic Book

Even though we haven’t seen anything new from the franchise since the release of the initial game and its DLC, Bloodborne has nevertheless remained a stirring experience for PlayStation 4 owners, and now the story is set to continue in another medium.

Titan Comics has announced that it is pairing up with Sony to produce a new series of Bloodborne comics that will continue to spill out the terrifying secrets of Old Yharnam. Titled Bloodborne: The Death of Sleep, the series is set to kick off with the first book arriving in February 2018.

The series will be written by Ales Kot, who previously worked on Generation Gone and Zero, with art designed by Piotr Kowalski, who also worked on video game franchises like Wolfenstein and Dark Souls. In the story, readers will follow “a nameless Hunter” that “awakens in an ancient city where horrific beasts stalk the shadows and the streets run slick with the blood of the damned. Seeking an escape from the endless Night of the Hunt, the Hunter embarks upon a dangerous, gore-filled quest with the hopes of ending Yharnam’s twisted endemic,” according to the press release. You can catch the cover art for the first issue below.

“Bloodborne is one of my all-time favorite games. I put close to two hundred hours into playing it and researching its universe, and that was before I even knew there would be a comic — I was obsessed,” said Bloodborne writer Ales Kot as part of the press release. “I am honored to be working within the Bloodborne universe. There will be mystery, the weird, the eerie, the horrific and the bloody — and there will be an undercurrent of decaying romanticism, walking hand in hand with brain-mashing, soul-cleaving action, together ascending towards the Blood Moon as drawn by the talented and depraved Piotr Kowalski. Ascend with us, Hunters old and new. And do remember — one has to seek Paleblood to transcend the hunt.”

Those of you that can’t wait to order your copy of this book can do so through Diamond’s forthcoming December edition of PREVIEWS Catalogue.

Bloodborne is available now for PlayStation 4.