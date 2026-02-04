A 2000s Cult Classic Family Trilogy Is Now Streaming on Tubi (But There’s Something Missing)

Tubi viewers looking for their next streaming title for family movie night can now watch a cult classic 2000s family trilogy. The decade was a golden era for family cinema with the release of beloved kid-friendly movies like Finding Nemo, Harry Potter, and Holes, but none were quite as unhinged or managed to capture the era’s frantic, neon-colored energy as well as three movies that just landed on Tubi as part of the streamer’s February 2026 lineup.

Those movies are the original Spy Kids trilogy. Robert Rodriguez’s original trio of films of Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over are a fever dream of surreal, nightmarish imagery and high-stakes espionage, and they all started streaming free on Tubi on February 1st. Unfortunately, they weren’t joined by Spy Kids: All the Time in the World and Spy Kids: Armageddon, the franchise’s two more modern installments that debuted in 2011 and 2023. The original trilogy, which earned two “Certified Fresh” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes for the first two films, centers around siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez as they transition from ordinary children to elite secret agents who must save their parents and the world.

Spy Kids Is a Chaotically Fun Family Adventure

You’d have a hard time finding a modern equivalent of Spy Kids. Once described by The Guardian as “Willy Wonka-meets-James Bond,” the film’s completely kid-centric story and blend of early-2000s camp, DIY-style CGI, and unabashed, zany imagination (do you remember the Floop’s Thumb Thumb henchman or the Toymaker virtual reality?) has yet to be replicated by any film that has come after it, other than its own sequels. The trilogy is a rare gem that offered something for all ages, including the insanely star-studded casts, especially Spy Kids 3’s high-profile cast that included everyone from Sylvester Stallone to George Clooney, and an empowering story for younger viewers that moved away from adult-centric spy plots and instead placed kids as the capable heroes.

The original Spy Kids trilogy really is the epitome of unapologetically creative, high-octane children’s cinema, and all three films still hold up today as enduring, nostalgic views. Unfortunately, the franchise’s two more modern takes, All the Time in the World and Armageddon, struggled to capture that same magic and charm and failed to do the three original films justice. Even Armageddon’s efforts to return to the wholesome, optimistic tone of the original, which earned critic and audience scores that managed to beat Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’s franchise lows, couldn’t quite get it right and felt pretty lifeless in comparison to the first three movies.

Tubi is a pretty great resource for movies this February, and dozens of fresh titles are now available to stream. February 1st welcomed a wave of films that included everything from Marvel’s Runaways to The School of Rock. Other new streaming options include Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 13 Going on 30, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

