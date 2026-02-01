7 Action-Packed Anime Series You’ll Love If You’re a KPop Demon Hunters Fan

KPop Demon Hunters was undoubtedly one of the most successful animated films released on Netflix in 2025. Breaking records and emerging as the foundation of a new franchise, the film captivated audiences with its magical-girl warriors battling evil while grappling with their own personal struggles, all with music placed firmly at the center of the story. From its concept to its execution, KPop Demon Hunters was destined for success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s biggest drawback, however, was its short runtime, leaving fans craving more from the genre. Many continue to argue that KPop Demon Hunters should have been developed as a full anime series. Still, there are several anime that can help fill the void it left behind. In particular, numerous series deliver demon-hunting action on par with, or even surpassing, KPop Demon Hunters, and we’ve narrowed down the perfect seven anime that capture that same intensity while adding their own unique nuances.

7) Wonder Egg Priority

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Wonder Egg Priority lays the foundation for the magical-girl demon-hunting trope seen in KPop Demon Hunters, and it does so with some of the best modern animation in the medium. What truly elevates Wonder Egg Priority’s action, however, is the emotional weight carried by the girls as they fight these monsters. The series follows Ai Ohto, a depressed protagonist struggling after learning that her close friend took her own life.

A shut-in, Ai is given the chance to enter a dream world where she battles monsters born from depression and despair. As she embarks on this journey, driven by the possibility of seeing her friend again, the action in Wonder Egg Priority feels deeply personal and emotionally grounded. This makes the series a perfect watch for anyone looking to experience the same emotional resonance they felt from KPop Demon Hunters.

6) Tokyo Mew Mew

Tokyo Mew Mew shares many of the same tropes as KPop Demon Hunters, with its protagonists living as ordinary schoolgirls by day and transforming into magical warriors by night. What makes the girls unique is their DNA being fused with wild animals, granting them flashy transformations that stand out as a major highlight of the series. This element adds a funky, energetic vibe to the action, one that closely mirrors the style presented in KPop Demon Hunters.

While the demon-hunting action in Tokyo Mew Mew is fairly similar, it’s the stakes surrounding the protagonists that truly take center stage. Their constant struggle to balance normal school life with their responsibilities as heroes gives the action greater weight, allowing it to stand out even more through meaningful character development, something KPop Demon Hunters also emphasized.

5) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Perhaps there isn’t an anime more inherently similar to KPop Demon Hunters than Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The narrative begins with Madoka being offered a chance to fight witches in exchange for having any one of her wishes granted, but the story ultimately evolves into a group of girls protecting the universe from an overwhelming threat.

What makes Madoka Magica a must-watch is that its action isn’t just visually magical; it’s psychologically demanding. By exploring the mental and emotional toll that comes with these battles, the series gives its action a unique identity. As one of the most influential titles in the magical girl genre, it’s hard not to see KPop Demon Hunters as drawing inspiration from this classic 2011 anime.

4) Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt might not be the anime to recommend to fans of KPop Demon Hunters, especially if they loved the film’s innocence and its appeal to a younger audience. This is an adult-rated anime that takes the magical girl trope in a very different direction. With the protagonists being discarded from Heaven and sent to the realm between Heaven and Hell, the foul-mouthed sisters begin their chaotic adventures by hunting the ghosts and demons that lurk there.

Their goal is simple: return to Heaven by gradually collecting Heaven Coins, though their obsessions with men and sweets constantly lead them astray. Still, the action is undeniably thrilling, as the sisters transform their lingerie into weapons, adding a distinctive and unconventional flair to their demon-hunting escapades.

3) Dororo

image courtesy of Mappa

Dororo isn’t similar to KPop Demon Hunters in any direct way; however, if you loved the demon-hunting action in the latter, chances are you’ll enjoy it even more in Dororo. The series is built around Hyakkimaru’s journey through feudal Japan as he hunts demons in order to reclaim his lost senses.

As a child, Hyakkimaru’s father sacrificed his son’s limbs and senses to demons in exchange for prosperity for his family and village. Accompanied by Dororo, an innocent young boy, Hyakkimaru embarks on a journey not only to slay demons but to learn what it means to be human. The personal stakes behind each battle make the action just as compelling, if not more so, than in KPop Demon Hunters.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

If you’re into pop culture or even vaguely familiar with the anime industry, chances are you already know Jujutsu Kaisen. By direct comparison, it isn’t a great match for KPop Demon Hunters, but if you’re looking purely for high-octane action centered on protagonists hunting “demons,” Jujutsu Kaisen delivers a true feast for the eyes.

One of the series’ standout concepts is how cursed energy manifests into Curse spirits, which is somewhat similar to how KPop Demon Hunters gives form to its demons through curses. That said, the nuances in Jujutsu Kaisen are more layered, and the action is equally, if not more, compelling. If you’ve been sitting this one out, this is as good a reason as any to finally start watching it.

1) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

If you haven’t been living under a rock, chances are you’ve heard of Demon Slayer, especially since it shared a Golden Globe nomination with KPop Demon Hunters, which ultimately took the win. If you’ve been wondering why the latest Demon Slayer film earned such recognition, the anime itself provides plenty of answers, chief among them its stunningly vibrant action.

As the name suggests, Demon Slayer centers on an organization dedicated to eradicating demons that prey on humans. Following a protagonist driven by revenge after his family is massacred, and by a desperate hope to save his sister from becoming a demon herself, the series delivers action that is both visually striking and emotionally charged. In many ways, its combat sequences are even more captivating than those in KPop Demon Hunters, making it an experience that shouldn’t be missed.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!