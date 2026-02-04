Steam Machine Gets New Release Update (And It’s Soon)

A new update tied to the release of Valve’s Steam Machine has come about and suggests that the platform should still be launching very soon. Upon its reveal near the end of 2025, Valve revealed that its new gaming hardware would be released in the early portion of 2026. Despite now being one month into the new year, Valve has said absolutely nothing about the price or launch date of the Steam Machine, which has led some to believe that it might be getting pushed back. Now, based on word from one reputable source, this doesn’t sound like it should be the case after all.

According to AMD CEO Lisa Su, the Steam Machine is still on track for a release in “early” 2026. AMD happens to be the tech manufacturer that is providing the parts for the Steam Machine, which means that Su would be very much in the know when it comes to the arrival of the device. A specific date or month in 2026 wasn’t provided, but Su said in a recent earnings call that “Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year.” This confirms that Valve’s latest platform hasn’t been delayed, at least for the time being.

Assuming that Su’s information here is still accurate, it implies that the Steam Machine should release at some point in the next month or two. Valve, despite its lingering silence, could come about with these long-awaited details at any point, which should then lead to pre-orders for the Steam Machine finally going live.

One reason that Valve might be waiting so long to announce the price and release date of the Steam Machine is because there have been big changes in the components market over the past couple of months. Specifically, the cost of RAM has skyrocketed, which means that hardware prices for PCs and consoles have been in danger of going up. As a result, Valve is likely trying to determine how much it should charge for the Steam Machine in lieu of a market that is fluctuating wildly.

Regardless of when the Steam Machine releases, it’s likely going to end up being one of the biggest gaming devices of 2026. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook to learn more about the platform as we approach its launch.

