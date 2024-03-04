New Titanfall Game Reportedly in Development at Respawn

Developer Respawn Entertainment is reportedly early in the process of creating a new game set within the universe of Titanfall. Since the release of Titanfall 2 back in 2016, a number of fans have been clamoring for Respawn to make Titanfall 3. Instead, the studio has opted to only return to this world with Apex Legends, which continues to be the sole shooter that is being supported by Respawn. Now, in the wake of the company's Star Wars FPS having been canned, it sounds as though another return to the world of Titanfall could be in play.

Coming by way of Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, it was said that a new Titanfall video game has recently been in the prototyping phase at Respawn. Grubb stressed that he has been informed that this project isn't Titanfall 3 and is instead another Titanfall-related game of some sort. To that end, Grubb said he's not sure why the studio isn't opting to formally call this Titanfall 3, but he did theorize that the previous cancellation of a Titanfall 3 internally at Respawn might now be why the developers are staying away from this naming convention.

"This game, as it stands today, as far as I understand, is a 'Titanfall game'. It's in the Titanfall universe," Grubb said of the new project. "But everyone I talk to keeps saying, 'Well [...] don't get in your mind that it's Titanfall 3, a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign.' I'm like, 'Well wait, what? Then what is this game?' I still don't know."

As mentioned, this past week Electronic Arts announced that it had canceled Respawn's upcoming first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe, which it first disclosed back in 2022. In the wake of this move, those at EA said they were going to focus more heavily on creating games tied to the company's own IP rather than those that are licensed. With this in mind, it would be very logical for Respawn to return to Titanfall, especially given that it's the developer's most notable original IP.

Even if this new Titanfall game does one day come about, it still seems to be many years away. As Grubb himself mentioned, this latest Titanfall project has only been in the prototype phase for a short period, which means that there is still has a lot of work left before it would ever enter full production. In the near term, it is known that Respawn is also working on a third Star Wars: Jedi game, but this sequel is surely still multiple years off as well.

