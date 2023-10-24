Titanfall Fans Think Respawn Is Teasing Something New for the Series

Titanfall fans once more think that Respawn Entertainment is teasing something related to the future of the series, and this time, players might actually be onto something. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll be a big something like the reveal of Titanfall 3 or anything like that, but based on what Titanfall sleuths have dug up, it does look like something is being teased in relation to the seventh anniversary of Titanfall 2. That anniversary falls on October 28th, so if Respawn Entertainment is indeed going to have something to share, it’ll happen sooner rather than later.

Identifying potential Titanfall teases has become a part-time job for fans of the series and Apex Legends players over the years, but those investigations really started intensifying earlier in the year when Titanfall 2’s online servers suddenly got fixed were running well again. Now, players have compiled new teases since then that might culminate in a reveal later this week.

Titanfall Teases?

Part of the teasers stem from Respawn’s documented efforts like the improved servers while other parts come from datamining discoveries. Redditor McManus26 brought people up to speed this week by recalling that a game mode titled only as “???” was previously added to Titanfall 2 last month with a description that read “Your rockets will blot out the sun.” That was thought to be a reference to the movie 300 with the 300th day of the year being October 27th, the day before Titanfall 2 released nearly seven years ago. Another reference so a mission that correlated to the number “3” send players into a tizzy thinking that a Titanfall 3 reveal was coming.

Things got more interesting and more complicated when some hex code shared in another game mode’s description translated to the phrase “from candy to copper” which was thought to be a reference to traditional anniversary gifts (candy on the sixth anniversary and copper on the seventh). Datamining efforts ensued, and players found something related to the term “anniversaryprep” in the game’s files. Lastly, it was aptly pointed out that the teaser for Apex Legends’ newest Legend, Conduit, featured Titans in action. That’s not particularly outlandish for an Apex Legends trailer given that the battle royal game is set in the Titanfall universe, but it’s quite the coincidence if it’s not meant to be an accessory to all of these supposed Titanfall teases.

So, when will something related to Titanfall be announced? Signs point to the game’s anniversary which does fall on a Saturday this year and therefore isn’t a prime candidate for an announcement, but some time between October 27th and the game’s actual anniversary seems like the most likely time that we’ll hear something if Respawn does indeed have something to share. Whether that’s related to a new Titanfall game or not remains to be seen, but it could very well be that Respawn just has plans to reinvigorate Titanfall 2 further or to formalize some kind of crossover within Apex Legends.