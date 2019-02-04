Titanfall 3 Reports Reveal the Third Game Was In Development Before Apex Reveal

Respawn Entertainment had been teasing fans of a Titanfall related project up until Monday’s reveal of Apex Legends, but it has left many wondering where Titanfall 3 is, or if there ever was such a thing.

Shortly after the official unveiling of Respawn’s new free-to-play battle royale game, it was revealed that the third title in the franchise was not in development. “There are some people who think there are too many battle royale games or it’s a fad, the world thinks we’re making Titanfall 3 and we’re not – this is what we’re making,” Apex Legends lead producer Drew McCoy said to Eurogamer.

However, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has since reported that Titanfall 3 was indeed in the works, but the developer switched things up and turned it into Apex Legends.

So I can confirm that Titanfall 3 absolutely was in development. On Saturday I speculated that either A) Apex Legends was a stopgap before TF3 or B) TF3 had morphed into this. Now we know the answer is B. //t.co/T4RQ0c13X7 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 4, 2019

As seen in the tweet above, Schreier had speculated as to whether or not the new battle royale title was meant to replace Titanfall 3, but now it looks like that is very much the case.

In addition to this, it was reported in 2017 that Titanfall 3 was in development after Electronic Arts purchased Respawn Entertainment. It was noted that the studio was trying to get the game out as quickly as they could, with the fear that it would look outdated if they didn’t. Either way, this is surely a blow to anyone who was looking forward to the announcement of a third entry in the franchise.

While it’s not Titanfall 3, the free-to-play Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

