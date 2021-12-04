Tom Holland Wants to Play Warhammer 40,000 With Henry Cavill

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer 40,000 with The Witcher star Henry Cavill. Both Cavill and Holland were guests on The Graham Norton Show last night to promote their respective projects and the conversation turned to Warhammer 40,000, as talk shows interviews are wont to do. During one segment, Norton asks Cavill about whether he paints his Warhammer 40,000 figures and then asks what Cavill does once the figures are painted. As Cavill explains that the figures are put into armies and wage war in the grim darkness of the far future, Holland raises his hand and asks Cavill if he can come over to play. You can check out the clip below:

Henry Cavill talking Warhammer is getting Spider-Man excited! This is the cross over we need 😂😁 pic.twitter.com/LeQKRaAbkE — Chapter Master Valrak (@CMValrak) December 4, 2021

Cavill is perhaps Warhammer 40,000‘s best-known ambassador, having shared his painting projects on Instagram in the past. Cavill notably used the pandemic to catch up on his painting projects, working on his Adeptus Custodes army and sharing the results on Instagram. Cavill also uses larger media platforms such as interviews to promote his hobby. For instance, during WitcherCon, Cavill took time to compare a set piece from The Witcher to a Blackstone Fortress, a massive ship used by the forces of Chaos to wage endless war on the Imperium of Mankind. Cavill even sadly noted that he had no one to talk Warhammer with on the set of the show. Recently, Cavill posted a picture from The Witcher set and teased his resemblance to the Emperor of Mankind….before he became a living corpse that required a mega-computer and the daily sacrifice of thousands of souls to stay alive.

It seems pretty inevitable that Cavill will wind up doing something with Warhammer 40,000 in the future, given how big of a fan he is of both the game and the wider world. In the meantime, Cavill is set to appear in the second season of The Witcher, which will be released on Netflix later this month.