Tomb Raider TV Series Teased by Indiana Jones Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has spoken on the record about her upcoming Tomb Raider adaptation. Tomb Raider is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and has made a lot of waves for how it platforms one of gaming's strongest female leads. Although it wears its cinematic inspirations on its sleeve, Tomb Raider would then serve as the inspiration for a number of other big adventure games such as the Uncharted franchise. Its success spawned numerous games and a handful of films, though they were a pretty mixed bag. Amazon is adamant about trying again and is working on a slew of Lara Croft-related projects, including a new series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

When speaking with IGN about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Waller-Bridge was asked what she's able to incorporate into the Tomb Raider series after working on No Time to Die and now Indiana Jones. The writer/actress noted that the DNA of Tomb Raider exists within those two big franchises and is excited to find the blend of big scope and scale along with something that has a lot of heart.

"There's so much I can incorporate," said Waller-Bridge. "I mean, the character of Lara Croft was inspired by Indiana Jones and James Bond. So there's so much, and it just felt like the perfect final step in my own personal adventure through this kind of franchise world. I love the idea of, as Steven Spielberg describes it, the greatest show on Earth, as in being able to make things with that scale and to go on adventures that big and for the comedy and the heart to be matched but on this kind of great, great level. And, actually, through all the adventure stuff that I've learned from those [franchises], it's actually how to keep something feeling grounded as well as allow it to be bigger than itself in some way. And so hopefully that will all translate perfectly, seamlessly into Tomb Raider."

As of right now, we have no idea when this show will release. There is really nothing else to say about it beyond the fact it's being developed, as there's currently no cast, director, or any other notable things about it. A new Tomb Raider game is also in the works, but it remains to be seen when it will release.

