Tomb Raider TV Series in the Works From No Time to Die Writer

A Tomb Raider TV series is in the works at Amazon with one of the writers of No Time to Die leading the charge. Tomb Raider is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and the pulpy action-adventure stories with a charming female protagonist have always lent well to being more than just a game. To date, the series has seen three movies, one of which being a reboot that was intended to kickstart a new film series. Unfortunately, the sequel to the 2018 Tomb Raider movie got held up by things like COVID, constant behind-the-scenes changes, and then rights issues, leading to it being scrapped earlier this year. Many were disappointed as the 2018 film is regarded as one of the better video game adaptations, but it was unfortunately not to be.

However, it has now opened the series up to new possibilities: A Tomb Raider series at Amazon. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a Tomb Raider TV show is being prepped by No Time to Die writer and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She will also executive produce the series, but it's unclear if she will also have any kind of starring role in it as she is also an actor. She will appear alongside Harrison Ford in his final outing as another iconic adventurer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny later this year. No details regarding the plot or who may play Lara Croft have been revealed yet, we also have no idea if it will adapt any of the games or if it will tell a new Croft story. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is known for her ability to balance comedy within dramas, which is part of the reason why she was recruited to help punch up the script for Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die.

A Netflix anime series for Tomb Raider is also on the way, but details are relatively scarce on that project. Crystal Dynamics is also developing a brand new Tomb Raider game that is rumored to be revealed sometime later this year. The developer will soon kill support for Marvel's Avengers in order to transition staff to Lara Croft's next gaming adventure. Amazon is also set to publish the new Tomb Raider game.

