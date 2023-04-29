New Tomb Raider Game Leaked

A brand new Tomb Raider game has leaked online. Tomb Raider is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and has been around for so many decades, it's something that is synonymous with a lot of peoples' memories of the first PlayStation and iconic female heroes in gaming. Lara Croft went on to transcend gaming with multiple films, including a reboot which failed to kickstart a new franchise for a variety of convoluted reasons. There will be a new effort from Amazon with a new TV series and possibly films, but details are scarce on that. It has already been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics is hard at work on the next Tomb Raider game, though we have no idea what it will look like or what exactly the vision is, but there may be another new Tomb Raider game in the pipeline as well.

The ESRB has rated a new game for Nintendo Switch called The Tomb Raider Collection, a game that hasn't been officially announced yet. The description notes that it's "a collection of two action-adventure games" with "a 3/4-overhead perspective" and is also rated T for Teen, which means it can't be any of the three games in the recent trilogy as they were all rated M with an over the shoulder third-person POV. It's likely this collection is for Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris, two Tomb Raider spin-off that were available digitally and were a little more pulpy than the core series that Crystal Dynamics recently put out. It seems like those games are going to make their way to Nintendo Switch sometime soon as per the ESRB rating, which they'll likely fit quite nicely on due to their gameplay styles.

The ESRB rating is one of the final things that a game has to do before it can release. It's usually only possible to rate a game once the developer knows what kind of content will make it into the final release. So, with that said, it can't be too far off from releasing.

