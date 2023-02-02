New Tomb Raider Game Coming This Month

Tomb Raider Reloaded will be coming to mobile devices and Netflix on February 14th. A top-down roguelike game, the title will once again put players in the role of Lara Croft. As players explore dungeons, they'll be tasked with dispatching foes and seeking out treasures. Lara will face intimidating foes on her adventure, including wolves, snakes, golems, and even a Tyrannosaurus Rex! The title is apparently inspired by the earliest games in the Tomb Raider series. The Android and iOS versions of the game will feature in-app purchases, but the Netflix version will not.

A new trailer for Tomb Raider Reloaded was released today, and can be found embedded below.

One of the most frustrating parts of any roguelike is the idea of losing progress and not being able to carry it over. However, players will gain coins and XP on each run, which will allow them to upgrade Lara and her abilities. Tomb Raider Reloaded will also feature familiar sounds for longtime fans; the game will feature an orchestral score that includes new versions of classic Tomb Raider tracks. The game will also see the return of voice actor Keeley Hawes, who has previously voiced Lara Croft in games like Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

In 2022, Tomb Raider fans couldn't be blamed for feeling anxiety about the future of the Tomb Raider series. After all, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics to Embracer Group, along with the Tomb Raider property. However, 2023 has been off to a very good start for Lara Croft! At the end of last month, the character appeared in free DLC released for Square Enix's PowerWash Simulator. Amazon also recently announced its plans to create a new Tomb Raider movie, TV series, and video game, all of which will be connected together. It remains to be seen how those projects will work out, but clearly there are big plans for the character in the near future!

