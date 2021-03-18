Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Collection Officially Revealed

Today's Square Enix Presents event had a special (if unfortunately spoiled) surprise for fans at the big show, as we finally got the official announcement of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. The new Trilogy set will include the definitive editions of each of Crystal Dynamics' three releases, so it will include all the DLC and add-ons for those games in one package. That includes the original Tomb Raider reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and it will be playable on previous-generation and next-generation consoles.

The game is available today, and retails for $49.99. That said, until April 2nd you can snag it for just $19.99 on the PlayStation Store.

While it is playable on both previous-gen and next-gen systems, the description does add that some features available on previous-gen won't be able to be used on next-gen. That said, they don't point out what those are, so guessing it has to do with multiplayer.

You can find the official description for the game below, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

"Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become."

Will you be picking up the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Tomb Raider with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!