Tomb Raider Film Does Well At Box Office, Already Over $100 Million Worldwide

It’s been a few years since Lara Croft invaded movie theaters (with Angelina Jolie in the lead role), but the heroine came back with a vengeance this past weekend with Tomb Raider, as box office tallies indicate it’s already on its way to earning a profit.

A report from Deadline Hollywood noted that the film, which features Alicia Vikander in the lead role and follows the spirit of the more recent entries in the Square Enix franchise, managed to make $87.2 million across 65 different markets, which is well ahead of Warner Bros.’ studio estimates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film managed to make the most in China, where it grossed $41.3 million in its opening, becoming the studio’s seventh biggest opener ever, landing alongside other hits like Wonder Woman and Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle. It’s managed to estimate a total of $129 million worldwide for the weekend, well ahead of its estimated $90 million budget.

Tomb Raider also managed to land in a first place position for European and Latin America markets, proving Lara Croft to be a huge draw overseas.

In the U.S., the film made $23.5 million in its opening weekend, far below the $47.7 million that Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie made back in 2001. However, it had some heavy competition during that time, as it came in second to the Marvel Studios phenomenon Black Panther, which had cleared $600 million domestic this past weekend.

There’s no word yet how Tomb Raider will hold up in the long run, as both Pacific Rim: Uprising and Ready Player One open over the next couple of weeks. But word of mouth for the film is strong for the most part – stronger than the last two Tomb Raider films, anyway. And it does set a solid foundation for a potential sequel, and we like the idea of Rise of the Tomb Raider getting the big-screen treatment.

We’ll see how the movie performs over the next few weeks, as well as in the home video market. But, needless to say, Tomb Raider is faring better than expected, despite a few skeptics who think that Lara Croft isn’t fit for the big screen. We can think of some fans that would definitely argue that they’re wrong.

Tomb Raider is in theaters now.