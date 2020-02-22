New Tomb Raider Movie Details Reportedly Revealed

The new Tomb Raider movie is set to begin filming in April, and ahead of that, a new report alleging to have some details on the sequel has emerged. The details aren’t very specific or revealing, but they should be promising for fans looking forward to the 2021 movie. Back in September, it was revealed that the movie would drop on March 19, 2021, with director Ben Wheatley at the helm as director, Amy Jump penning the script, and Graham King on board as producer.

Since this announcement, we haven’t heard much about the movie, which we know very little about. However, according to a new report from Geek Vibes Nation, the sequel — much like its predecessor — will use a mixture of the games its based on to tell its story. The first movie notably combined 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot with its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider. Meanwhile, the sequel, per this report, will combine Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latter being the final game in Crystal Dynamics three-game reboot of the iconic video game series.

On top of this, it’s relayed that casting news will be shared soon, which makes sense with filming only a couple of months away. Unfortunately, this is where the scarce details dry up, but it’s more than we previously knew. That said, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, like any report.

As you may know, the first movie, which rebooted the movie series, hit in 2018. Despite an underwhelming critical and consumer reception, it brought in $274 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $94 million. In other words, it was successful, which explains why it’s getting a sequel.

“In the end, Tomb Raider is solid enough, and bolstered well enough by a great lead actress to at least buy the franchise a sequel chapter,” reads a snippet from our review of the movie. “It may not be the top height of the video game genre, but it’s also far from being the bottom of the barrel. And, given the flow of the cultural zeitgeist right now, Tomb Raider couldn’t be bringing Lara Croft back at a better time.