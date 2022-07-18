Tomb Raider Star Alicia Vikander Says Sequel Is in Limbo

Lara Croft might not be returning to the big screen anytime soon. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander provided an update on the status of the new live-action film, which would be a sequel to the 2018 reboot. While Tomb Raider 2 has been in the works since 2019, updates surrounding it have been somewhat few and far between, with the most recent news being that Lovecraft Country's Misha Green is in talks to write and direct. As Vikander put it, she and Green are both excited to work on the project, but it might still be stalled due to the recent behind-the-scenes changes at MGM, the studio behind the film.

"With the MGM and Amazon buyout, I have no clue. Now it's kind of politics," Vikander explained. "I think Misha and I have been ready, so it's kind of in somebody else's hands, to be honest."

"I've been excited to show the world," Vikander teases of Green's vision. "I love what she's done with Lovecraft Country."

In a social media post last year, Green previously teased that she had delivered the first draft of the sequel's script, and that her working title for the film was Tomb Raider: Obsidian. The sequel is just one of several high-profile projects Green is working on, as she is also writing the script for DC's Black Canary movie, starring Jurnee Smollett.

"Misha [Green] is about to ... A script is coming in very soon. She's extremely hardworking," Vikander confirmed to ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "And so, I can't say anything, because like you said, COVID kind of put everything just up in the air. But yeah, I'm excited to read scripts and hope that it's something that we'll find a way to make."

2018's Tomb Raider starred Vikander as Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she discovers the island where her father, Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West) disappeared.

