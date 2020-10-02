Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander Gives Update On Sequel

✖

We haven't heard much about the upcoming Tomb Raider film sequel, though that is understandable, as many television and film productions are just now really starting to get back underway due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander, who will be reprising the role of Lara Croft in the upcoming sequel, revealed to Good Morning America that the pandemic has also had an effect on the sequel, but despite the delays, she gave fans something to look forward to with an update on the film's status. Thankfully Vikander confirmed that the sequel was still happening and that it is targeting 2021. You can find Vikander's full comments below (via EW).

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different," Vikander said. "We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year."

That's great news, and hopefully, we'll learn more about the film's actual plot and premise sooner rather than later. Vikander will be reprising her role from the first film, and Tomb Raider 2 will be directed by Ben Wheatley. Amy Jump is writing the script for the film while Graham King is producing the movie under the GK Films banner. Wheatley is known for his work on films like Kill List and Free Fire, projects that he worked on with Jump. Wheatley will be taking over directing duties from Roar Uthaug, who helmed the original Tomb Raider.

The Tomb Raider reboot was produced on a budget of $94 million and ended up pulling in $58 million domestically. Worldwide it brought in $274 million, and even though it was heavily advertised it looks to have made a profitable amount for the studio. The first film was based on the Crystal Dynamics reboot of the franchise, which has brought the franchise and the character of Lara Croft back to critical acclaim over its last three titles, which included Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It remains to be seen if it will take after Rise of the Tomb Raider as closely as the first film took on the original reboot, or if it will look to fill in some gaps between those stories and create something a bit different. Recent reports say that the next film will be a blend of Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but those have not been confirmed by the studio. The first film followed the reboot pretty closely with just a few elements from Rise, and hopefully, we'll get to see more from Rise in the sequel, as Shadow could really be an entire film by itself.

Are you excited for the new Tomb Raider?