Tomb Raider 2 Star Alicia Vikander Gives New Update on the Sequel

Fans of Square Enix’s Tomb Raider franchise have been patiently waiting for news on the sequel to the 2018 movie reboot, and Lara Croft actress Alicia Vikander has provided a new update. In an interview with Total Film magazine, Vikander discussed the sequel, and her happiness with director Misha Green. Green is the developer and executive producer on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and she and Vikander have apparently hit it off nicely while discussing Tomb Raider 2 over Zoom calls. Both are apparently planning some big action sequences for the new film, which should be exciting to hear for long-time fans of the franchise.

“When the studio first said they were interested in a sequel, I gotreally excited,” Vikander told Total Film. “When Misha was mentioned to me and Isaw the work on Lovecraft Country, I was extremely impressed.”

“It’s so much fun on the Zooms I’ve had with Misha to finally sit withanother woman my own age. I get to talk about bigaction set pieces and stunts that we want to make. I’m hoping that weget on track and get to do something together.”

Vikander’s excitement for the project should bode well, but her phrasing does make it sound like she’s a bit hesitant about whether the sequel will get off the ground. Back in July, Vikander told ComicBook.com that she hopes they’ll “find a way” to make the sequel following setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic. It’s possible that she’s tempering her expectations in case things fall through with Warner Bros.

Live-action adaptations of video games have been going through a bit of a renaissance over the last few years. Movies like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have proven that faithful adaptations can be lucrative at the box office. Upcoming projects like Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and HBO’s The Last of Us would seek to continue this trend, and could result in more video games getting a similar treatment. The 2018 Tomb Raider reboot was mostly well-received, but it will be interesting to see if a sequel could find greater success. Hopefully, Warner Bros. won’t keep fans waiting much longer!

