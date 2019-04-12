‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel Is In Development

Tomb Raider fans weren’t sure if they were getting a sequel to Alicia Vikander‘s promising reboot, but it seems MGM and Warner Bros. are working on it. The studio has hired Amy Jump to write the script for the film, and Vikander is slated to return as Lara Croft (via Deadline). While the script is still being worked on, Vikander likes what she sees so far, and the film will also feature Graham King’s GK Films and Elizabeth Cantillon returning as producers.

We aren’t sure who will be directing this entry in the franchise, but Jump’s previous work includes Free Fire, Kill List, A Field In England, and more, and has a big fanbase in the U.K. Nothing else about the film is known at this time, but we’ll keep you posted.

The Tomb Raider reboot was produced on a budget of $94 million and ended up pulling in $58 million domestically. Worldwide it brought in $274 million, and even though it was heavily advertised it looks to have made a profitable amount for the studio. The first film was based on the Crystal Dynamics reboot of the franchise, which has brought the franchise and the character of Lara Croft back to critical acclaim over its last three titles, which included Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and last year’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It remains to be seen if it will take after Rise of the Tomb Raider as closely as the first film took on the original reboot, or if it will look to fill in some gaps between those stories and create something a bit different. Either way, we’re stoked to see Vikander back as Croft, whenever she hits the big screen once more.

