Black Canary Screenwriter Teases Work on HBO Max Movie

The future of the DC Films world appears to be changing pretty regularly, and fans are eager to see which characters get spotlighted in what ways. Among them is Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), who first debuted in 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In the time since Birds of Prey's debut, fans have campaigned to see Dinah onscreen again — and there's a chance they might soon get their wish. It was announced last year that a Black Canary HBO Max movie is in development, which would see Smollett return to the role with her frequent Lovecraft Country and Underground collaborator Misha Green penning the script. A recent social media post from Green provided the first inkling in several months about Black Canary's status, with a binder covered with the character's logo being spotted in the background of one of her latest Instagram stories.

(Photo: Misha Green / Instagram)

Green subsequently took to Twitter to respond to the fan who had made the image on the cover of her binder, revealing that it helps her set "the vibe [she's] aiming for every time [she] goes to write."

*whispers* I choose an image to put as the cover for my writing binder on every project. Something that reminds me of the vibe I’m aiming for every time I go to write. Your poster was/is 🔥🔥🔥. 🙌🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/2LqKYWV9eE — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 4, 2022

While there's no telling what this actually means with regards to the Black Canary film's status, it does seem to hint that work is quietly being done on the project. If rumors are any indication, there's also a chance that we might see Smollett's Dinah onscreen again prior to the film's debut, with a series of Easter eggs and rumors pointing to her being referenced in the upcoming Batgirl movie.

"It's no secret how much I love Black Canary. It's a dream, character and was a dream to play her," Smollett explained in a 2020 interview. "If [the] dynamics fell in the right way, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat, and Lord knows, I follow Misha wherever she leads me."

"I mean, you can't help but imagine it a little bit… like, 'What would I do with a Black Canary show?'" Green added. "It'd be exciting, I know that."

As it turns out, the pair first bonded over Black Canary while playing the hit video game Injustice 2.

"And I just would just do the 'canary scream' to win all the time, which would frustrate [Jurnee]," Green explained. "So, it was like, 'It's kind of kismet and funny that you're now Black Canary, because I was using that character to beat you with this game.'"

