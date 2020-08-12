New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Beta Details Revealed

✖

A snippet of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will go live on August 14th when the game’s beta is released for those who pre-ordered the new skating remasters. As we’ve seen before from Activision’s announcements, the beta will take place inside the Warehouse level in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, a fitting venue given how popular the level was originally. Some additional details shared by Activision just a few days before the beta’s arrival recapped some info we’ve seen already and shared new specifics on what to expect from the beta.

Within the Warehouse level of the game, you’ll take part in “classic, no-frills Single Session,” Activision said. This basic Pro Skater experience will see players stringing together tricks as best they can to reach high scores as you maneuver around the Warehouse. That session only lasts two minutes, but you can retry it over and over again to work on different tricks and get higher scores.

As for those tricks players can try to pull off in the beta, Activision said you’ll see tricks new and old including everything from Tony Hawk’s signature moves to more basic tricks. You can customize and re-map Tony Hawk’s list of tricks to your liking to make things more comfortable while you combine your stunts.

Activision previewed some of the new tricks players will encounter in the beta and later in the full game.

“You may also notice a few newly named tricks: Weddle Grab, Weddle Backflip, and Reacharound Invert,” Activision said. “These tricks were created by Chris Weddle, a skater with hearing loss, who pioneered all three tricks. With the launch of the remaster, Vicarious Visions was happy to celebrate Chris' legacy with the renames and hope fans enjoy these tricks, and dozens upon dozens more, in this demo and in the full game.”

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse Demo:

Ready to drop into the #THPS demo this Friday 8/14? Read this in-depth primer: 🛹 What’s in the Demo

🛹 Trailer link

🛹 Tunes to listen to

🛹 Tricks to Try

🛹 Download Info All HERE: https://t.co/vKhsfZH3HR@TonyHawkTheGame pic.twitter.com/dfBuDhhgqB — Activision (@Activision) August 12, 2020

Aside from the tricks and the venues you’ll skate, the soundtracks of the Pro Skater games are as core to the experience as anything. We’ve seen the full soundtrack for the remasters already, but we won’t be hearing all that in the beta. Instead, the beta soundtrack has been limited to just four tracks listed below.

Beta Soundtrack

Billy Talent – “Afraid of Heights”

Goldfinger – “Superman”

Rage Against the Machine – “Guerilla Radio”

Tyrone Briggs – “Lose Control”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’s beta will go live on August 14th for those who pre-ordered the game. The full game will release on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.