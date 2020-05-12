Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster Officially Announced

✖

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise is making a comeback. At Summer Game Fest, Activision announced that Vicarious Visions is remastering Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 for release on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The remastered games collection is set to release on September 4th and will include the original levels, skaters, tricks, modes, and soundtrack. The remastered editions will also add new gameplay modes, including online multiplayer. Activision also announced details about pre-order bonuses for the game. Those who place digital pre-orders will get access to the Warehouse Demo ahead of the game's launch. Those who place a physical pre-order will get a Tony Hawk Mini Fingerboard limited edition gift when they buy the game.

This is the first of many planned announcements from Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. Tony Hawk has hinted that there would be big news about his Pro Skater game franchise. He posted the key art for there remaster on Twitter with a celebratory "Happy Birthday to me!"

An interview released along with the remaster's trailer revealed that Vicarious Visions built the remastered edition of the games with the original Neversoft code as the foundations. From there, they updated the game for modern controllers and console technology, including some improvements to the game's use of analog sticks.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2's roster of pro skaters includes Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Chad Muska, and Tony Hawk, each with their own set of special moves. The remaster brings back all of the levels from the original games, including the Warehouse and The Bullring. Each can be played solo with new and old goals to accomplish, and in local co-op, or online multiplayer. The game will feature updated graphics with 4k resolution running at 60 FPS.

The game also brings back the Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes. These creative modes add replayability by allowing players to insert their own personas into the game and to create unique levels to test their skills and the skills of their friends.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available for $39.99. A digital deluxe version featuring unique content and gear will also be offered for $49.99. A $99.99 collector's edition featuring the extra digital content and a limited edition Birdhouse deck will be released.

