Top League of Legends Cosplay Picks

We love cosplay here, how could we not? It’s an amazing way for fans to show their love and admiration for the games that impact us the most. In this case, it’s the massively popular MOBA League of Legends and to celebrate the community’s creativity, we wanted to show our appreciation for some of our favourite LoL cosplays we’ve come across.

Also, some might roll their eyes that of course we shared a Jinx cosplay but one) I love her and two) holy crap, have you seen some of the women that cosplay her? But to make it fair, the Jinx portion is equally shared with a gender bent version as well – equality!

Jink by MilliganVick (Female) / NipahDUBS (Male

Let’s go ahead and get Jinx out of the way because that’s the champion everyone expects to be featured anyway. The top image is of MilliganVick who has an incredible Jinx photo set over on her DeviantArt page:

The second comes from a cosplayer we’ve actually shared before in the past, NipahDUBS. Nipah’s cosplay skills are on point but he’s also known for his gender bent renditions of beloved characters. In this case, it’s the maniacal champion from League of Legends that we all can’t help but to love a little more than we probably should. Enjoy:

Jayce by Jasper Sardonicus

Through the amazing detailing of the weapon and armor and the power of special effects from XenPhotos, Jasper Sardonicus absolutely nailed his cosplay of the champion Jayce.

For those that might not be familiar with this champion:

“Jayce is a brilliant inventor who has pledged his life to the defense of Piltover and its unyielding pursuit of progress. With his transforming hextech hammer in hand, Jayce uses his strength, courage, and considerable intelligence to protect his hometown. While revered throughout the city as a hero, he hasn’t taken well to the attention heroism brings. Still, Jayce’s heart is in the right place, and even those who envy his natural skills are grateful for his protection in the City of Progress.”

Blast Zone Heimerdinger by Twinzik Cosplay

Twinzik Cosplay is actually a duo team composed of fraternal twins hailing from Texas. Since Heimerdinger isn’t a huge focus in the cosplay community, it felt only right to show off his genius through the power of fan interpretation.

For more about this genius, “A brilliant yet eccentric yordle scientist, Professor Cecil B. Heimerdinger is one of the most innovative and esteemed inventors Piltover has ever known. Relentless in his work to the point of neurotic obsession, he thrives on answering the universe’s most impenetrable questions. Though his theories often appear opaque and esoteric, Heimerdinger has crafted some of Piltover’s most miraculous—not to mention lethal—machinery, and constantly tinkers with his inventions to make them even more efficient.”

Astronaut Teemo (reporting for duty!)

I actually couldn’t find the cosplayer’s name or info, I only found him through the photographer’s website right here where there is no cosplayer credit. It was too cute to pass up, so I’m hoping one of our helpful readers will be able to provide credit so we can boost this talented craftsman and their amazingly detailed work!

For more about Teemo:

“Undeterred by even the most dangerous and threatening of obstacles, Teemo scouts the world with boundless enthusiasm and a cheerful spirit. A yordle with an unwavering sense of morality, he takes pride in following the Bandle Scout’s Code, sometimes with such eagerness that he is unaware of the broader consequences of his actions. Though some say the existence of the Scouts is questionable, one thing is for certain: Teemo’s conviction is nothing to be trifled with.”

Sandstorm Katarina by Nadya Sonika

Nadya Sonika has a very eclectic cosplay portfolio by what stuck out to me about her Katarina is not only the facial expression and the perfect costume, but the overall dynamicism of the shot as well! Put together makes an incredible real life experience for the beloved champion, which made it too good not to share!

For more about this champion:

“Decisive in judgment and lethal in combat, Katarina is a Noxian assassin of the highest caliber. Eldest daughter to the legendary General Du Couteau, she made her talents known with swift kills against unsuspecting enemies. Her fiery ambition has driven her to pursue heavily-guarded targets, even at the risk of endangering her allies—but no matter the mission, Katarina will not hesitate to execute her duty amid a whirlwind of serrated daggers.”

Your favourites didn’t make the list? No worries, there’s more to come! Stay tuned!