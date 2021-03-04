Torchlight 3 Developer Acquired by Zynga

✖

Torchlight 3 developer Echtra Games is the latest acquisition for video game publisher Zynga. According to Zynga, the developer will begin work on a cross-platform RPG, though no further details have been revealed at this time. Founded in 2016, Echtra Games features a number of industry veterans that have worked on games such as Diablo, Diablo II, and The Sims 4. Echtra's staff has experience working on platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. According to Zynga, the purchase of Echtra will give the publisher the opportunity to expand further into the PC and console gaming markets.

In a press release, Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau discussed the purchase.

“Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development. I’m excited to welcome the Echtra Games team into the Zynga family,” said Gibeau. “This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles, while helping to further expand Zynga’s total addressable market.”

The purchase comes just one day after Epic Games' purchase of Fall Guys developer Mediatonic. The cost of video game development continues to grow increasingly expensive, so purchases and mergers tend to be fairly common in the industry. For companies like Zynga, purchases such as this one can have a drastic impact on the company's overall business. For companies like Echtra, sometimes it's about a shared vision for the future. In their press release, Echtra Games CEO Max Schaefer discussed the move.

"Echtra Games is delighted to be joining the Zynga family,” said Schaefer. “We share Zynga’s vision that cross-platform play is an essential part of the future of RPGs and interactive entertainment and are eager to apply our vast experience and talents to this effort."

Cross-platform play has become increasingly important to the video game industry, as players look for ways to share their gaming experiences with friends and family. It remains to be seen how Echtra's new project will embrace the concept, but fans of Torchlight 3 and Diablo should be excited to see what comes next from the developer.

