Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer

Epic Games has acquired Tonic Games Group, the developer behind 2020 smash hit, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. At the moment of publishing, details on the acquisition, such as how much it cost the makers of Fortnite, has not been divulged. What we do know is that the IP, Fall Guys, will be going with Tonic Games Group, which means that Fall Guys will be owned by Epic Games, which makes the future of the series on Steam dubious. That said, right now the pair claim nothing about the game is changing for players. In fact, the pair even address speculation of the game going free-to-play, noting there's nothing to announce, though they do tease that features like cross-play are coming.

“At Tonic Games Group we often say that everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them," said Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group co-founder and CEO of the news. "With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team."

“Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic," added Paul Croft, Tonic Games Group co-founder and CGO. "Whether it’s about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights."

HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we've joined the @EpicGames family! What does this mean? I'm glad you asked! FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca pic.twitter.com/ZcGaoooljz — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 2, 2021

As for why Epic Games splashed the cash, CEO and founder Tim Sweeney suggests it's because it is dedicated to investing "in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal."

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal," said Sweeny. "As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content, and experiences."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any Fortnite or Rocket League crossovers, but it's safe to assume these are coming plus a host of new content for Fall Guys.