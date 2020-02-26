Toy Fair: McFarlane’s Fortnite Line Gets the Spotlight in New Photos

Toy Fair 2020 had a number of exciting gaming related collectibles on display. From Pokemon figures, to Marvel’s Avengers Funko Pops, the show had some amazing items that will likely adorn the shelves of video game fans over the next few months. Fortnite fans also had some exciting items on display during the show, courtesy of McFarlane Toys! The popularity of Fortnite has resulted in plenty of collectibles over the years, but these items feature the articulation and attention to detail the company has long been known for! Comic Book has exclusive pics from the show, highlighting a handful of figures from the line.

One of the cooler items available from McFarlane’s Fortnite line is a 7″ Shopping Cart Bundle Pack. The bundle pack includes two figures: a Warpaint figure, and a Fireworks Team Leader figure, which is a redeco of the previously released Cuddle Team Leader figure. The highlight of the set, however, is the metal shopping cart. With a collapsible child seat, the cart looks like the perfect vehicle for Fortnite figures to ride into battle! These two figures also come with weapons faithfully recreated from the game, as well. Warpaint and Fireworks Team Leader are accompanied by the Auto Shotgun and a Legendary Assault Rifle.

Of course, getting into battle is a key part of Fortnite, thus no figure collection would be complete without a glider! McFarlane’s Frostwing Glider Pack is sold without a figure, but was displayed at the show alongside the Red Strike figure. Compatible with all of the 7″ figures in the line, the Frostwing Glider is currently the only Glider toy available from McFarlane. That said, given the major role Gliders play in the game, it seems highly likely the company might create more in the future!

Outside of the figures on display at Toy Fare 2020, McFarlane Toys has plenty of additional Fortnite figures currently available and coming later this year. The company’s announced 2020 releases include Vendetta and Skully 7″ figures. Like the rest of the line, these figures will feature 22 points of articulation and more weapons from the game, giving fans a lot of opportunities for some iconic poses!

What Fortnite toys do you want to see in the future? Have you purchased any of McFarlane’s Fortnite toys? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!