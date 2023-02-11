Hollow Knight: Silksong Tester Reassures Fans After No-Show at Nintendo Direct

Hollow Knight fans held out hope for Hollow Knight: Silksong to make an appearance recently during the last Nintendo Direct, and once again, the long-awaited game was a no-show. The Nintendo Direct came and went with plenty of news about other games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but Silksong wasn't among those shown off. However, there was some hope to be had thanks to promising words from a Silksong tester who suggested the game will be worth the wait.

The promising words about Silksong came from the Hollow Knight Discord group where people were talking once again about the absence of the game from the recent showcase. Amid those discussions, one playtester said (via Daily Silksong News) that Silksong will be "a glorious game worth the wait."

"Non troll graig: I feel for you all, I really want this game to release asap and we testers are working hard to get it out to you, as well TC of course," the playtester who goes by Graig said in the Discord group. "It will come and it is a glorious game worth the wait. Love you all."

A message from Graig, the lead playtester for Silksong on the Hollow Knight Discord server pic.twitter.com/rYmwa45hOn — Daily Silksong News (@DailySilksong) February 9, 2023

It's not nearly as reassuring as some gameplay, a trailer, or really anything else that developer Team Cherry could've shown off, but it's something at least for people to hold onto while they wait for one of those official reveals.

Some of the last news we got on Silksong came about in September whenever it was confirmed for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. It was confirmed for the Xbox consoles, too, a bit earlier than the PlayStation announcement. Beyond that, not much at all has been shown off in recent months.

If you're wondering what the fuss is about, the original Hollow Knight released back in 2017 and was met with stellar reviews on Metacritic ranging anywhere from 87 to 90 depending on what platform you're looking at. It's gotten even better ratings from individual players, too, with people overwhelmingly in favor of the game in pretty much any user-based reviews. Team Cherry had quite the success on its hands with that first game, so people have high expectations now for Silksong and wish for it to make an appearance at every possible occasion.