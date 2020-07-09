Former Nintendo 64 Exclusive Coming to PS4

✖

A former Nintendo 64 exclusive is coming to PS4. More specifically, Iguana Entertainment and Acclaim's classic N64 game, Turok, is coming to PlayStation 4. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from current IP holder Nightdive Studios, but PS4 trophies for the game have leaked online, confirming not only that the title is coming to the PlayStation 4 console, but that it will be arriving sooner rather than later if Nightdive Studios is already going through trophy submission.

The leak comes way of Exophase, a website that tracks trophies submitted to PSN. And unfortunately for trophy hunters, the game does not have a platinum trophy. In fact, it only has 10 trophies in total. Whether this will change when the game actually releases, remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely.

For those that don't know: Turok, officially known as Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, debuted all the way back in 1997. And when it initially released, it was N64 exclusive, and stayed this way for eight months before coming to PC later that year. Since then, it has been brought to Mac in 2016, Xbox One in 2018, and most recently, Nintendo Switch last year.

The game is widely considered one of the best and most popular games on the N64, or at least it was at release thanks to its graphics and evolution on the first-person shooter genre.

Of course, this port is going to be the remastered form of the game, which is the form the game released on both Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in.

"Turok is back and no dinosaur is safe! When it was first released in 1997, Turok introduced gamers to a world teeming with cunning enemies, traps, puzzles, and deadly weapons all within a vast 3D environment ready to explore," reads an official pitch of the game. "Now the classic game has been restored and enhanced with a new visual engine and exciting new features to sink your teeth into!"

At the moment of publishing, Nightdive Studios has not commented on this leak or announced the game for PS4. Usually, leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, but a leak of this variety is pretty definitive.

