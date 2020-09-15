Twin Mirror Gets Release Date, New Trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer DONTNOD today announced that Twin Mirror, the upcoming psychological thriller video game, will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on December 1st. The title sees protagonist Sam Higgs return home for a childhood friend's funeral only for things to quickly spiral out of control -- and today's new trailer gets that point across well.

In case you missed it, Twin Mirror was actually first announced at E3 2018, so this release has been some time coming. The developer seems to have had several different irons in the fire what with the release of Life is Strange 2 and Tell Me Why between then and now, so it is not exactly surprising to see Twin Mirror release this upcoming holiday season by any means.

Think back. Observe. Reveal. Enter Sam's Mind Palace and make your way to discover the secrets of Basswood on December 1, 2020 in Twin Mirror on PS4, Xbox One & PC (Epic Games Store). pic.twitter.com/mOMzUzxtBj — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 15, 2020

The video game's big mechanic appears to be Higgs' Mind Palace, a place that allows players to explore different aspects of the protagonist's personality and analytical skills as they piece together clues and simulate different scenarios to figure out exactly what's happened. In short, expect a lot of inner deduction time.

Here is how the developer officially describes Twin Mirror on its website:

"Sam Higgs was done with Basswood, West Virginia, but it seems it wasn’t done with him. When the former investigative journalist returns to his hometown to say a final farewell to his best friend, it soon becomes clear that there are more chapters to be written in his troubled history…"

As noted above, Twin Mirror is set to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on December 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Twin Mirror so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases?