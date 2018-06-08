Twin Mirror Revealed by Life Is Strange Developer

From the minds behind Vampyr and Life is Strange comes a new game experience just announced ahead of E3 2018! Twin Mirror will follow in a similar style with Vampyr, just with less supernatural elements and more hypocrisy. We’ve got our first look at the story-drive action adventure again in the video above courtesy of the PlayStation 4 crew!

Twin Mirror will be developed by DONTNOD and published by Bandai Namco, bringing an entirely new adventure to await fans that love a phenomenal story. If it’s anything like their previous games, this will be a gut puncher, that’s for sure!

According to Bandai Namco, “Your story begins in the town of Basswood, West Virginia, where Sam has returned to attend the funeral of his best friend. While recovering from a heavy break-up, Sam finds himself dejected and downtrodden as he interacts with former friends in his hometown. But, things start to take a turn for the worse when Sam wakes up in his hotel room the next day. With a shirt covered in blood and no whereabouts of the previous night, it’s now up to Sam to recall his memories and search for disparate clues in Basswood to find the truth in this mysterious investigation! But remember… the clock is ticking.”

The Bandai Community Specialist also added, “Twin Mirror is a psychological thriller wrapped around an investigation where your memories, choices, and relationships will determine Sam’s complicated fate. As he comes to terms with heartbreak, homecoming, and the perpetual struggle of adulthood, Sam will need your help exploring a dark and emotional adventure where the line between truth and deception is blurred.”

The game does not currently have a set release date at this time, though it is expected to arrive early 2019 on PlayStation 4. Whether or not it comes to other platforms remains to be seen at this.

As far as their latest title which released just this month, check out a small blurb from our FULL review of Vampyr below:

“The biggest differentiation of Vampyr from other games in DONTNOD’s repertoire comes from the incredibly dark nature of the narrative. Mechanics aside, every part of the journey, even the lulls, felt weighted by possible consequence. The tragedy the player experiences over and over again feels heavy often times overrode those slower moments. For those that played Life is Strange, those slower moments in progression are nothing new and it’s important for those interested in this title to know that going in. It’s not a dive right in action game, it’s very slow to start and slow to get to the “grittier” parts. Where many see that as a flaw, I saw it as an investment in story.”