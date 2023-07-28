Twisted Metal Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Which Scene Was the Worst to Film

Peacock has finally revealed their live-action adaptation of the Twisted Metal gaming franchise, and fans have been buzzing about the series all over the internet. Initial reviews for the series have been mostly positive, with it currently standing at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes with 21 reviews, and from everything we've been seeing in the trailers, it looks pretty funny. Anthony Mackie stars as John Doe in Twisted Metal, and he's put in a few situations that involve taking and waterboarding, so when we had the chance to speak with him, we asked him which was the worst to film. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently spoke with Mackie about the series, and he revealed the one scene that was worse than the rest to film.

"The tasing sucked because it was 100 degrees in New Orleans and I was laying on cobblestones. So it was pretty annoying. It was just a bad day all the way around. " Mackie revealed to us. "There's nothing worse than hot pavement. Especially hot pavement that is rocks that's jugging into your body. There's nothing worse."

Anthony Mackie Didn't Have to Learn Sisco's Thong Song for Twisted Metal

Mackie also revealed to us that he didn't have to learn the Thong Song for the series as he's known the lyrics for years.

"No, I absolutely did not have to learn the lyrics, I know pretty much all of Sisqo's music because I was a huge Dru Hill fan. Like, 90s R&B is kind of where I stayed and I will stay for the rest of my life," Mackie jokingly said to us. "So, the song is something that I can speak on. Like, 'Oh that girl is so scandalous, shaken those hips like she's…" I mean, like I know every word. So, there was nothing I needed to learn."

What happens in Twisted Metal?

Peacock describes the Twisted Metal series as follows, "TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal is exclusively streaming on Peacock now!

