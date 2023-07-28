Twisted Metal Star Anthony Mackie Says He Already Remembered Every Word of Sisqo's Thong Song

Twisted Metal star Anthony Mackie wanted us to know that he remembers every word to Sisqo's "Thong Song." ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the pleasure of interviewing the actor about one wild moment from the Peacock series before the actor's strike. With reboots in the air and sampling music more prevalent than ever, it's no surprise that Twisted Metal would employ a massive hit from about 20 years ago. Mackie says that he didn't need to re-learn the words at all. In fact, just hearing that violin start up was enough to get it all flooding back. Sisqo's career started back with Dru Hill in the 90s, so that's right in the Captain America star's wheelhouse.

"No, I absolutely did not have to learn the lyrics, I know pretty much all of Sisqo's music because I was a huge Dru Hill fan. Like, 90s R&B is kind of where I stayed and I will stay for the rest of my life," Mackie joked. "So, the song is something that I can speak on. Like, 'Oh that girl is so scandalous, shaken those hips like she's…" I mean, like I know every word. So, there was nothing I needed to learn."

The Captain America: Brave New World star took our Chris Killian back as they joked about Pony by Ginuwine being up there as well. Mackie said, "Just that song and Pony. Those are the two songs." (No word on if "Rodeo" will end up in Season 2, but we'll let you know as soon as we find out!)

Twisted Metal Reviews Are Great

Reviewers are smitten with the Twisted Metal TV series. In our review for ComicBook.com, Cade Onder says that the show continues PlayStation's hot streak in the world of TV that began earlier this year with The Last of Us. It feels like things are just revving up for Twisted Metal.

"The Twisted Metal TV series seems to prove that The Last of Us was not a fluke for PlayStation Productions, a new production company designed to faithfully adapt the console-maker's vast library of franchises to television and film," Onder argues. "While Twisted Metal is very different from The Last of Us, the new Peacock series maintains the DNA of the IP that fans hold dearly while making it accessible to a new audience. This may come as a bit of a surprise, as some were put off by the marketing to the show, but it manages to make itself an appealing new offering for Peacock subscribers and a show mostly worthy of the branding it represents."

Twisted Metal Respects The Source Material

(Photo: Sony)

The people behind Twisted Metal obviously care about the franchise. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh talked with Mike Mitchell about how the creative team approached the show. People had some pretty big expectations when it came to the PlayStation franchise. It goes without saying on the Internet, but you can't please everyone.

"I'm like, 'You have no idea how much attention to detail this guy has and how much he loves the game.' I've learned so much more about the game even since I started on there," Mitchell explained. "But yeah, man, it's a lot of fun. Obviously, it's a challenge to adapt something like that to a series, and I think the writers did such a great job."

He continued, "It's a lot of fun, and it's crazy, and it really goes there in a lot of different ways. I think that there's a comment that got people who love the show upset was, where it was like, 'Oh, there's a lot of things that there's not a huge lore to Twisted Metal or whatever.' And people are like, 'Yeah, there is.' And it's like, no, they are thinking about all of that stuff. They care. Like I said, M.J. cares so much about the lore of the game."

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.

