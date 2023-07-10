New Twisted Metal TV Show Trailer Released

A new trailer for the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series has today been released by PlayStation and Peacock. Over the past few months, we've started to get a few short glimpses of what this live-action adaptation of the hit video game series will have in store. Now, mere weeks before it lands on Peacock, a new trailer for Twisted Metal has dropped and has given us our best look at the show so far.

In total, the latest trailer for Twisted Metal lasts over two minutes in total and gives a broad overview of the story and world of this series. The show will predominantly center around Anthony Mackie, who is portraying the character John Doe. Throughout the series, Doe meets a number of other characters that stem from the Twisted Metal game series, including the psychotic clown Sweet Tooth. Unlike previous looks we've been given at Twisted Metal, this latest video also highlights much of the car-based combat that will be seen in the show, which is a staple of the video game franchise.

You can watch the new trailer for yourself below:

"Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," says the show's official description. "With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal is set to land on Peacock at the end of this month on July 27th. Outside of Mackie, the show will star Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, Will Arnett, and Samoa Joe. Twisted Metal will last 10 episodes in total and all episodes will be premiering on Peacock at the same time.

What do you think about Twisted Metal based on this new trailer? And are you planning to watch the series for yourself later this month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.