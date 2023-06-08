Twisted Metal TV Series Reveals Best Look Yet in New Clip

Twisted Metal fans got their best look look at the upcoming TV show adaptation of the video games during Summer Game Fest. Peacock’s new series stars Anthony Mackie as the protagonist, John Doe, and Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, and both of those actors and their respective roles are featured in the new clip as the two face off against each other in what looks to be a casino setting. The show itself is scheduled to release on July 27th, so we should expect to see much more of this show up until all the episodes are released at once.

The clip in question can be seen below courtesy following its reveal during Summer Game Fest’s opening showcase. Mackie’s character is pretty outmatched in the clip which is to be expected considering what we know about Sweet Tooth from the games. The clown’s name canonically isn’t Sweet Tooth, a fact Twisted Metal fans will already know, with Sweet Tooth instead being the vehicle driven by the clown Needles Kane, but people call him that anyway, so it looks like that’s the name he’s adopting in the TV series. Sweet Tooth and John Doe engage in a bit of cheesy banner while singing parts of Sisqo’s “Thong Song.” Though Samoa Joe is playing the role of Sweet Tooth, Will Arnett is voicing the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A synopsis for the show released prior to this clip catches people up to speed if they’re not familiar with the original line of games or are just wondering what direction PlayStation Productions is taking this TV adaptation.

“A motor-mouthed outsider is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” a preview of the show explained. “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

There’s also supposedly a new Twisted Metal game in the works, but the start of Summer Game Fest came and went without any news on that.