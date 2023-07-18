New Twisted Metal Trophies Added for Classic PS1 Games

Twisted Metal is having a moment recently with the new TV series coming to Peacock later this month. To celebrate, Sony has re-released the first two PS1 games on PlayStation 5 as a part of its monthly PlayStation Plus Premium lineup. Both Twisted Metal 1 and 2 are now available on the service and they come with a fun surprise for trophy hunters. Not only do both Twisted Metal games now have trophy support, but you’ll be able to earn two Platinum trophies if you’re willing to grind through everything they both have to offer.

Today marked the latest drop for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, which means several new games are now available on the service including both Twisted Metal 1 and 2. Remember, trophies for PS1 and PSP classics on the service are technically optional, though many developers have gone ahead and included them. Seeing Twisted Metal do the work is great for fans and should be a boon for any collectors hoping to hop in after watching the new show.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1681365970168709140?s=20

Of course, it’s not too surprising to see them added. After all, Twisted Metal Black has been on PSN for quite some time and it also launched with trophies. That said, its release was separate from any of PlayStation’s services, so it likely wanted to stand out from the crowd. Plus, it wasn’t launching alongside a TV show revival, meaning the easy publicity wasn’t there. Either way, this release comes at the perfect time and Sony is doing the work to make it the best product it can. Hopefully, this means more Twisted Metal content is on the way, whether that means a re-release of Twisted Metal 3 and 4 or even a brand-new game in the series.

Twisted Metal 1 and 2 are available now on PlayStation platforms as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. For now, there’s no other way to get them, though that could potentially change in the future. The Twisted Metal TV show debuts on July 27 on Peacock and stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Will Arnett.