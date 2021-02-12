Twisted Metal TV Series Report Reveals Sweet Tooth Casting and First Details

✖

According to a new report, the upcoming Twisted Metal series from PlayStation Productions has cast Will Arnett for the role of Sweet Tooth, or more specifically, the show is reportedly tapping on Arnett "for a cameo voiceover role." In addition to this, the show has reportedly offered Anthony Mackie the lead role of John, while Kumail Nanjian was once considered as well.

In addition to an update on the series' casting, the report also divulged the first details about the adaptation, or at least the first alleged details. According to the report, the series is "a high-octane action-comedy" that revolves around an outsider trying to make a better life for himself, which leads to him being tasked with delivering a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland with the company of a trigger-happy car thief.

The report continues, noting that on this journey the outsider will come in conflict with marauders with vehicles capable of intense destruction, which is where Sweet Tooth comes into play with his famous ice cream truck.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details end, and right now, all of these details are firmly in the "unofficial" camp. While the source in question is reputable and reliable, it doesn't change the fact that nothing here is official and that even if it's all 100 percent correct, it's subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation Productions has not commented on this report in any capacity, nor have any of the implicated acting talent. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

We first heard about the Twisted Metal TV series back in May 2019, however, Sony has never formally announced anything for it. And since then, information, both of the official and unofficial variety, has been non-existent. That said, if the show already has some castings through the door, this could change very soon.

H/T, The Illuminerdi.