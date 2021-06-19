Twitch Bans Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and More Over Controversial "ASMR Meta"
Twitch has banned Amouranth, Indiefoxx, ExoHydraX, and more over recent ASMR streams. At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not confirmed this is the reason behind the ban spree, but given who the targets are and that all of the bannings came at once, suggests it's for said streamer's participation in the new "ASMR TikTok Leggings Yoga Meta," more often referred to as the "ASMR Meta."
Much like the Hot Tub streams before, this new meta exploded out of nowhere, with many of the same streamers involved. As you may remember, both Amouranth and IndieFoxx were at the origins of the Hot Tub meta, and they were once again at the center of the new ASMR Meta as well. And for their troubles, they've banned by the platform, though it's unclear if the bans are temporary or permanent.
❌ Twitch Partner "Indiefoxx" (@indiefoxxlive) has been banned! ❌https://t.co/jI01K4qnnK#twitch #ban #fifthban #partner #twitchpartner ⏹— StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) June 19, 2021
❌ Twitch Partner "Amouranth" (@wildkait) has been banned! ❌https://t.co/xcMWODRNod#twitch #ban #fourthban #partner #twitchpartner 🌌— StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) June 19, 2021
At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not addressed the controversial new meta in any capacity beyond these bannings. As you may remember, it was very slow to address the equally controversial Hot Tub meta, so this may not change anytime soon, and it may not change at all if these bannings kill off the meta, which has yet to take off on the same level as the hot tub meta.
That said, the bannings come after many in the Twitch community -- including several of the platform's top streamers -- began to criticize the trend and Twitch for its lack of response.
What a Joke
Looks like the hot tub meta got too low on numbers without the just chatting section carrying it. Time to move to ASMR! Lol what a joke man.— summit1g (@summit1g) June 18, 2021
Asmongold Blames Twitch
Twitch wrote themselves into a corner by playing into the intellectually dishonest rhetoric that they won't punish "perceived attractiveness" of streamers who make obviously sexual content
If they do something, they side with incels, if they don't, they're SJWs
Ideology>Reality— Zack (@ZackRawrr) June 18, 2021
Twitch Is Asking for Problems
Real question. What happens when a minor decides to participate in these new @Twitch metas?
By Twitch’s standards it’s not considered sexual enough in nature to be removed
They are actively opening the door for this to happen on their platform right now. It’s just yoga right?— Sentry (@SilentSentryTV) June 19, 2021
What's Next?
Hey @Amouranth wanna go to a spa since we both have the weekend off? I could really use a tongue massage.— Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021
As alluded to, so far, this is the only action Twitch has taken, and for now, it remains to be seen if the trend has any larger consequences for the platform.
We will be sure to update the story when and if Twitch provides any type of statement or follows-up with any additional actions. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Was Twitch right to ban these streamers over the new ASMR Meta?prev