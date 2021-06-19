Twitch Bans Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and More Over Controversial "ASMR Meta"

Twitch has banned Amouranth, Indiefoxx, ExoHydraX, and more over recent ASMR streams. At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not confirmed this is the reason behind the ban spree, but given who the targets are and that all of the bannings came at once, suggests it's for said streamer's participation in the new "ASMR TikTok Leggings Yoga Meta," more often referred to as the "ASMR Meta."

Much like the Hot Tub streams before, this new meta exploded out of nowhere, with many of the same streamers involved. As you may remember, both Amouranth and IndieFoxx were at the origins of the Hot Tub meta, and they were once again at the center of the new ASMR Meta as well. And for their troubles, they've banned by the platform, though it's unclear if the bans are temporary or permanent.

At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not addressed the controversial new meta in any capacity beyond these bannings. As you may remember, it was very slow to address the equally controversial Hot Tub meta, so this may not change anytime soon, and it may not change at all if these bannings kill off the meta, which has yet to take off on the same level as the hot tub meta.

That said, the bannings come after many in the Twitch community -- including several of the platform's top streamers -- began to criticize the trend and Twitch for its lack of response.