Twitch Ban Reportedly Includes Words Like Simp
Twitch has reportedly banned words like simp, incel, and virgin in an effort to curb harassment on the platform. The move has inspired a lot of conversations on social media about how the company is handling this topic and whether it will be effective. For now, people seem to be ambivalent or upset that additions keep being made to Twitch’s hotly contested Terms of Service. As with most big social media companies, the platform has had a problem policing its values equally. Some streamers don’t get banned for things that other performers get exiled from the platform for. Hopefully, with some tweaks, Twitch can become a place where the kind of yelling that is commonplace right now won’t be a constant topic of conversation. For now, viewers and gamers are just waiting for the dust to settle after the latest admission from the Town Hall.
Slasher covered these events on Twitter, and it wasn’t long before the grievances led to Simp becoming a trending topic on the platform. It’s been a year of companies trying to get a handle on their users, and also making efforts to make their spaces more accessible to wider ranges of people. This kind of clumsiness is going to be a part of the solution going forward.
a Twitch spokesperson has provided a statement on using terms such as simp and incel, stating that "using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner" https://t.co/ty1YRgEvIg pic.twitter.com/yAbdT7xiao— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020
Twitch’s policy release read, “Our updated policy takes a clearer and more consistent stance against hate and harassment, and gives you greater insight on what is and isn’t acceptable on Twitch. Hateful conduct and harassment have always been prohibited, but we’ve added more details and specific examples to help you understand how the policy is applied in practice.”
“We’re sharing the policy well before it goes into effect to ensure you have enough time to read it, ask questions, and give feedback,” they continued, “Learn more about our Creator Camp livestream on Dec. 11th at 10am PT. We’ll go over the policy and answer questions from chat. All are welcome!”
So, it isn’t so much that there won’t be any simping on the platform anymore. Rather, users can’t use those words as a derogatory remark against each other. The same for incel and the like. But, it remains to be seen how the punishments will be given out and enforced as time goes on.
Do you think this is a good decision by Twitch? Let us know down in the comments!
Today is a weird one
twitch executives after being called a simp a few times #simp pic.twitter.com/1Ewcu56ft3— pj/pizzle™ (@pizzleuniverze) December 16, 2020
A common refrain on social media
wait @twitch banned the word simp? ...yall didnt wanna start with ACTUAL slurs first?... ok pic.twitter.com/kb4zKzcu2E— abra (@44bbrr44) December 16, 2020
Some wild times on twitter
This is peak 2020 #simp pic.twitter.com/aj1Maj5Nlb— steph |· ◡ ·| (@spooookysteph) December 16, 2020
PBG isn't wrong
Twitch when they see someone say simp
vs.
Twitch when they see a real problem pic.twitter.com/DUfZeSD040— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) December 16, 2020
Yeah, it's bizarre
TWITTER MAN DESEVERS A VACATION AFTER HAVING EXPLAIN WHY SIMP WAS TRENDING#givetwittermanavacation pic.twitter.com/bfCYfvP657— Jaime (@Jaime38382428) December 16, 2020
Go read all about it
There are a LOT of other changes/added things in this #twitch @Twitch ToS... Everyone would be wise to check them all... Simp etc wasn't referenced yet... but yea.. some are... Interesting...https://t.co/ybYkO5n5WW— Rakunvar @Streamer_House PR #BLM (@Rakunvar) December 16, 2020
A lot of conversation going on
The fact that Twitch globally bans the words incel and simp but doesn’t ban all-too-common racial slurs and misogynistic terms just says a whole lot, don’t you think? 🙃— Meeks (@RIPmika) December 16, 2020
Comedy.
Thank God Twitch finally cured all toxicity online. The great virgin and simp wars are finally over. The land is at peace and nature is healing.— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) December 16, 2020