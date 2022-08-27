Twitch Users Outraged After NSFW Stream Results In 7 Day Ban

Twitch users are outraged after a streamer was banned for a week after broadcasting an extremely NSFW stream. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms in the world and allows just about anyone, provided you haven't already been banned from it, to show the entire internet what they're doing. Sometimes they're playing games, watching YouTube videos, hosting elaborate productions, or just showing their daily lives like a live vlog. It's an incredibly powerful service and one that has had no shortage of controversial moments over the years. In 2021 alone, there was the rise of hot tub streams, a major leak that revealed streamers' payouts, and much more.

Now, Twitch users are once again up in arms over the platforms inconsistent bans, an issue that has been raised numerous times over the years by a number of prominent creators. Twitch streamer kimmika_ was banned for a week after having sex on stream. The streamer's peculiar position in relation to their desk, along with a man's head seen behind her appeared odd to viewers; however, there was a window reflecting everything on her side, meaning not much was left to the imagination. After seeing this, ex-Twitch streamer Jidion6 accused Twitch of being "sexist" and "favoritism", noting he was permabanned after doing a hate raid on Pokimane, but a streamer having sex was banned for 7 days. Jidion6 has since smoothed things over with Pokimane and the two have become friends, but is still banned from the platform. Jidion6 went on to create a YouTube video about the issue and also started a hashtag called #TwitchRespond, asking Twitch to address the matter publicly.

As of right now, Twitch has yet to issue any sort of statement on the matter. Twitch users are voicing their frustration on Twitter, noting an inconsistency with bans across the platform. This has been an ongoing concern for years, but this incident has led to more outrage than ever before.

What do you think of how Twitch handles bans? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can view some community reactions below.