Twitch Mysteriously Bans Kara Corvus Cartoon Bird Emote Over "Sexual Content"

Twitch can be an enigma sometimes, and streamers are often left perplexed by the decisions that the company makes. Streamer Kara Corvus seemed very confused when Twitch removed one of her emotes of a cartoon bird wiggling its butt. According to Twitch, the emote contains "imagery of sexual content or nudity." The whole thing is a bit silly, considering that this is a cartoon bird, and it doesn't seem to be sexualized in the least bit. It's unclear whether or not Corvus will try to fight the removal, but it's hard to understand how this of all things was removed from Twitch!

Corvus shared the emote on Twitter to give fans an idea of what was removed. Images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

THEY'RE ALL GETTING SNAPPED pic.twitter.com/HeWyKbsqMp — Kawa Crowvus (@KaraCorvus) July 6, 2021

Corvus' Tweet prompted a lot of support from fans and other streamers, including Novaruu and Pedguin. Of course, many of those replying to the Tweet couldn't help but point out how ridiculous the whole thing is when compared to the "hot tub meta" that has become a point of controversy over the last few months. Twitch has said that it is paying close attention to the meta, and will take action when explicit content is brought to the company's attention. Swim attire falls under the company's acceptable guidelines, which is why Twitch has allowed the meta to continue. It's hard to see how some of these streams can be considered acceptable, but a fairly innocent emote like the one above is subject to removal.

For now, fans of Corvus will just have to wait and see what happens! The Tweet above has gotten a significant amount of attention, and pushback from the streamer's fans might convince Twitch to reverse its decision. Twitch has owned up to mistakes in the past, so there is precedent; perhaps this is all in error. If not, this is one decision by the company that simply doesn't make much sense.

Do you think Twitch was justified in removing this emote? Should the bird be brought back? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

