Twitch's LilyPichu Is Blowing Genshin Impact Fans Away With Her Fandubs

Twitch streamer Lily "LilyPichu" Ki voices Sayu in Genshin Impact's English dub, but the actress has far more range than most fans might expect. In a new video, the streamer lends her voice talents to a number of additional characters from the game, including Sucrose, Klee, Eula, and more. The video was shared on the Genshin Impact subreddit, where a number of fans were blown away by the variety of voices that LilyPichu brought to the table; some even seemed to prefer LilyPichu's takes to the official voices from the game! For fans of Genshin Impact, this is well worth a listen!

LilyPichu's Genshin Impact fandub video can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Given the sheer number of playable characters that are available and coming to Genshin Impact, it will be interesting to see if LilyPichu does more fandubs like this one in the future. The streamer clearly has a talent for it, and it seems that a lot of fans wouldn't mind hearing her cover other characters, or just offer additional lines from the game. It's impressive to hear her switch from a meeker voice for characters like Barbara, to a more commanding tone for Eula. For now, fans will just have to settle for hearing her voice in the game as Sayu!

Released last year, Genshin Impact has been a massive success. The free-to-play RPG has captivated a number of fans around the world, and developer miHoYo has kept players invested with a steady stream of content. As of March, the game had made $1 billion worldwide, and that number has only increased, since. It remains to be seen how long the game will continue to find this level of success, but with a Nintendo Switch version of the game on the way, it seems that the audience for Genshin Impact will only continue to grow.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

