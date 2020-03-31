Twitch Prime Reveals Free Games for April

Twitch Prime today announced its upcoming free games and in-game loot for April, including more items for video games like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and Borderlands 3. As usual, many of these offers will be available to Twitch Prime members throughout April, with March’s offerings disappearing as the month ends.

More specifically, Twitch Prime is offering Turok, Etherborn, Lightmatter, Earthlock, and Kathy Rain for free throughout April, and you can check out the full list of in-game loot, including when it’s available, below:

Available Now:

Apex Legends – Mirage Lucky Charmer Skin

DOOM Eternal – Exclusive DOOMicom Slayer Master Collection

Borderlands 3 – Exclusive Superstrength Shotgun and 3 Golden Keys

Destiny 2 – Legendary Ship, Exotic Prometheus Weapon Ornament, Exotic Ghost

Rainbow 6 Siege – Pizza Party Skin and Charm for Mozzi

League of Legends Drop 3 – Mystery Skin Permanent

Teamfight Tactics Drop 3 – Mystery Little Legends Egg

Legends of Runeterra – Champion Card Slot, Expedition Run, Rare and Epic Card

Ring of Elysium Drop 3 – 3 Weapon Skins, Exclusive Equipment, 3 Supply Boxes

World of Tanks – Exclusive Care Package

Raid Shadow Legends – 6 Legendary ATK Artifacts, 3 3-Day XP Boosts

Black Desert Mobile Drop 7 – Karlstein Outfit and Chest

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 1 – Hanzo Permanent Skin + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

Mafia City, Prime Bundle Drop 1: 50 Gold, 10k Cargo X5, 10K Cash X5, 5-Minute Building and 5-minute Training Speed-Up X2

April 1st:

Free Games with Prime – Turok, Etherborn, Light Matter, Earthlock, Kathy Rain

April 7th:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 2 – Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

April 10th:

Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 2 – 50 Gold, 10k Cargo X5, 10K Cash X5, 5-Minute Building and 5-MInute Training Speed-Up X2

April 14th:

Black Desert Mobile Drop 8 – Epic Accessory Chest

April 21st:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 3 – Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

April 24th:

Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 3 – 50 Gold, 10k Cargo X5, 10K Cash X5, 5-Minute Building and 5-MInute Training Speed-Up X2

As always, all of these offers and more will be available via Twitch Prime’s “loot” page here when live, and, as indicated above, several of these are already available now!

What do you think about Twitch Prime's upcoming freebies? Are you a subscriber? Or do any of these make you want to subscribe?

Keep reading to learn more about Twitch Prime’s upcoming free games! Twitch Prime is available to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. It regularly features free games and other in-game loot bonuses for a variety of games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch right here.

Turok

“Turok is back and no dinosaur is safe! When it was first released in 1997, Turok introduced gamers to a world teeming with cunning enemies, traps, puzzles and deadly weapons all within a vast 3D environment ready to explore,” the description for Turok reads on Steam. “Now the classic game has been restored and enhanced with a new visual engine and exciting new features to sink your teeth into!”

Etherborn

“You are a voiceless being that has just been born into a world where a bodiless voice awaits your arrival,” Etherborn‘s description on Steam reads in part. “As your first thoughts emerge, you realise your journey has just begun. You must reach this ethereal voice to fully understand your own existence.”

Lightmatter

“Play Tunnel Vision Games’ love-letter to [first-person puzzlers],” the game’s description reads in part on Steam. “Use lateral thinking to solve mind-bending puzzles with lights, shadows, beams, platforms, and lightmatter.”

Earthlock

“Don’t let the cute cartoonish art style fool you,” the game’s description on Steam reads. “This game is challenging. True fans of the JRPG genre will love it, casual players may want to look elsewhere. Invest the time, and EARTHLOCK will reward you with a depth in gameplay that will test the most strategic of players.”

Kathy Rain

“Set in the 90’s, Kathy Rain tells the story of a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather,” Kathy Rain‘s description on Steam reads. “Armed with her motorcycle, a pack of cigs, and a notepad, Kathy begins to delve into a local mystery surrounding her hometown that will take her on a harrowing journey full of emotional and personal turmoil.”