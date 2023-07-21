Twitter Is Limiting DMs for Non-Verified Users

Twitter is making another pretty big, controversial change. Twitter has been the subject of a ton of controversy for nearly a year now as Elon Musk took control last fall. The billionaire has made a number of sweeping changes that have spawned a lot of criticism of him and his company. It all started when Elon Musk fired half of the company and then moved on to a bunch of other things that were quickly reverted such as blocking links to other social media sites. Musk would, however, stick to his guns on other major changes such as removing the verified checkmark from everyone with under a million followers and having it become a paid item as part of Twitter Blue. This is really only a small, small summary of things that have happened in the past handful of months.

The latest controversy is that Twitter is limiting the amount of DMs users can send with unverified accounts. This means, if you want to send unlimited DMs, you'll need to pay for Twitter Blue which is about $8 a month. Twitter has also implemented a new setting which is enabled by default where only verified users can DM people. You can toggle this off in your settings if you want to. Ultimately, Twitter notes this is to control spam. Bots on Twitter tend to target people's DMs with promises of people wanting to be your girlfriend, free money, and other lucrative opportunities that are just total scams, as one might imagine.

We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages: https://t.co/0CI4NTRw75 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2023

So, instead of Twitter finding out how to simply stop bots from being able to make accounts or fly under the radar until they've created enough problems, Twitter is just making it so you have to pay to use basic functions. However, this probably won't stop the issue at hand as you will see a bunch of bots have verified checkmarks, meaning even this system isn't immune to being compromised by spam bots.

