Twitter Blue Seemingly Getting X Rebranding

Twitter Blue may be getting gobbled up in the site-wide rebranding of X. Twitter is (or was) one of the biggest social media sites on the planet, cementing itself as one of the core apps that a lot of people had on their phones. However, over the years, it's been stressed how unprofitable it is and Twitter tried to find ways to solve this with ads and a paid subscription called Twitter Blue. However, the features were fairly limited and didn't pull in a huge audience. Elon Musk then bought the company and started trying to find a path to profitability for the company, somewhat controversially, and made Twitter Blue a focus. For $8 a month, you could get the verified blue checkmark, longer tweets, and much more.

However, it seems Twitter Blue is getting a makeover. Twitter recently rebranded to X, a company that Elon Musk has envisioned for decades now. The idea is to create an app that does everything from social media to video to banking. As of right now, it's still largely functioning as Twitter did, but there are plans to expand beyond that in time. As such, it seems like Twitter Blue is now going to be called X Blue. It's unclear when exactly this will go into effect as old official Twitter accounts have slowly been transforming into X accounts, so the rebrand is happening overtime rather than all at once. Either way, it seems like X Premium will still essentially be identical to Twitter Blue in terms of its offerings.

To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber.



The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber.



This program is open to everyone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

Elon Musk's vision for Twitter/X has been pretty controversial as it does more or less entail a completely different app. Some have criticized Elon Musk for being unable to launch the idea of X on its own, forcing him to purchase a company with an already massive active userbase and then completely revamp it in order to find success. Only time will tell exactly how well it turns out.

What do you think of the Twitter rebranding? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.