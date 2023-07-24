Twitter Users Mock "Ridiculous" New X Name

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, the social media platform has seen a flurry of changes, many of which have led to frustration from users. The latest of these is a change to the platform's name and branding, eliminating the familiar bird, and replacing it with a simple "X." That name will apparently replace Twitter's entire brand at some point, though much of the site still uses the name that has existed for 17 years now. The whole thing is baffling to say the least, and will likely lead to a lot of headaches for those trying to search for the website or app.

Naturally, most Twitter users aren't too fond of the rebrand. Since the announcement yesterday, the platform has been inundated with jokes about the new name, and it's clear that most people aren't taking it very seriously. It remains to be seen whether Musk will actually manage to go through the full change outside of the logo, or if he'll become distracted by the next shiny idea and move on as he has so many other times over the last year.

