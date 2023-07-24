Twitter Users Mock "Ridiculous" New X Name
Twitter is apparently changing its name to X, but most users aren't sold.
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, the social media platform has seen a flurry of changes, many of which have led to frustration from users. The latest of these is a change to the platform's name and branding, eliminating the familiar bird, and replacing it with a simple "X." That name will apparently replace Twitter's entire brand at some point, though much of the site still uses the name that has existed for 17 years now. The whole thing is baffling to say the least, and will likely lead to a lot of headaches for those trying to search for the website or app.
Naturally, most Twitter users aren't too fond of the rebrand. Since the announcement yesterday, the platform has been inundated with jokes about the new name, and it's clear that most people aren't taking it very seriously. It remains to be seen whether Musk will actually manage to go through the full change outside of the logo, or if he'll become distracted by the next shiny idea and move on as he has so many other times over the last year.
Keep reading to see what users are saying about "Twitter X!"
A lot of users are calling the change "stupid" and "ridiculous."
Somebody please take twitter away from @elonmusk, this is getting ridiculous, i just want to tweet i don't want to send x's on the x app....do you see how stupid that is?— Mitch (@MitchTheTweeter) July 24, 2023
Who even knows anymore?
So weird to see an "X" logo when I get on Twitter. Is it still Twitter?— Michelle Bradbury (@Michelleb1093) July 24, 2023
The international sign of "no" was... a choice.
It's a no from me. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/c75fkOblhD— Nicole (@nerdynovelist) July 24, 2023
Some are thinking it's time to leave.
There’s like a 60% chance I’ll delete this account when Twitter becomes “x”— Ellie ☆ (@lo_w_ercase) July 24, 2023
That's gonna cause some confusion.
just tried to close twitter by clicking the X logo on the top of my screen— ryan nicole 🌸 (@kangasroo) July 24, 2023
Boredom?
Why would you change an iconic logo? why change something that works?#TwitterX— Nouf (@NoufAlAhmadi7) July 24, 2023
Maybe we'll see another ownership change.
I'm guessing Twitter will be taken down in a few months, this is just too stupid... The X logo, calling a tweet an X... Elon should sell the company while it is still worth something...— Daniel K | Quais | (@_Quais_) July 24, 2023
Elon is gonna have a hard time winning over users.
Elon Musk can call Twitter anything he likes, but it will always be Twitter to me and I will always tweet, not X.— Mickey Borden (@BordensBlues43) July 24, 2023