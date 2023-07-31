How to Change Twitter's New Icon Back to the Classic Logo

Just about everyone seems to hate the new Twitter logo and name, with the exception of Elon Musk. Last week, the billionaire owner of the company got rid of the classic blue and white icon that had been representing the company for 17 years. The change wouldn't be such an adjustment for users if it had maintained either the traditional colors, logo or name, but Musk replaced all of the above with a black and white X that makes finding the app on your phone a huge hassle. Fortunately, @Belinduhpyne has revealed how users can swap to the classic icon, provided they use iPhone. Essentially, what users can do is create a shortcut on the home screen, upload a photo from Google of the original Twitter logo, and rename it. It's actually pretty easy!

A step by step video of the process can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I refuse to have the X app icon on my iPhone so I changed it back to the Twitter bird icon. And I’m going to show you how to change it too: pic.twitter.com/DK6okt7pPD — Belinduh Pyne (@belinduhpyne) July 30, 2023

I tried this myself, and it works pretty well! The gaudy X branding is still all over the app itself, so there isn't a way to get rid of the new branding completely. Users won't actually be able to do anything to change that, but at least the app will be easier to find on the iPhone's home screen! It's unclear if other phone carriers offer similar options, but iPhone users have a way of circumventing the new logo if they want to take advantage.

While the new X logo has been a source of frustration for users, it's also causing headaches for those that live near Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. Twitter user @realchrisjbeele shared a video of the building, which has now has a giant X logo on top that emits a bright white light with a powerful strobing effect. The video has gotten more than 37 million views since it was uploaded on Saturday, gaining thousands of Likes and Retweets, with people sharing support for residents frustrated by the light show. Clearly, that's a much bigger annoyance than a new logo on a phone screen, though that will require a more elaborate fix!

Do you plan on swapping back to the classic logo? Do you hate the new Twitter logo and name? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!